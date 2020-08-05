Speaking on his preparation ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL, Sharma said that he would slowly build on his strength, stamina, and skills during the next one month after the long lay-off. The Indian vice-captain added that he plans to build up slowly after being away from the bat for the longest period in his career.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians team captain Rohit Sharma, who has proved his leadership skills by guiding his franchise to four IPL titles, believes, concealing emotions is the “most crucial part” of captaincy.

In an exclusive interview with PTI ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premium League in UAE, Sharma opened up about his role as a skipper of the team.

“Not showing anger is not a conscious effort. You do get angry, lose temper at times but it’s important not to show it to your teammates. Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part,” Sharma said in the interview.

He also said that he has no hesitation in calling himself the “least important person” in the team.

“I believe in a theory that when you are captain, you are the least important person. Others become more important in the larger scheme of things. It works differently for different leaders but as far as I am concerned, this theory works for me,” Sharma said in the interview.

Sharma said he has been constantly been in touch with Mumbai Indians' core team of strategists on conference call discussing the details of the challenge ahead in the UAE -- the Middle Eastern country where this year's edition of IPL will be played.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja