'He's Wasting Energy There': Mohammad Kaif Points Out Main Reason Behind Arshdeep Singh's Over-Stepping Issue

Arshdeep Singh returned with figures of 1-51 in his four overs spell including two wides and one no-ball in the first T20I against New Zealand. (Photo: ANI)

India pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded 27 runs in the final over of the innings in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday. The youngster started the over with a no ball and went on to hit for three sixes and a four as New Zealand finish on 176/6 in 20 overs.

This is not the first time that Arshdeep has struggled to keep his foot behind the line. In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer bowled three no-balls in an over and overall four in the match.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has highlighted the reason behind the pacer's struggle with the line and advised him to shorten his run-up.

“Arshdeep has a longer run-up which itself means he might face stepping issues. He’s also wasting energy there. So, the main reason behind those over-stepped no-balls is his long run-up. And as he changes side too much, sometimes round the wicket, sometimes over. So, he needs to work on the basics and stay a bit relaxed. He is a good bowler but didn’t have a great day,” Kaif said in a discussion on Star Sports.

India lost the match by 21 runs despite Washington Sundar's 50 and Suryakumar Yadav's 47 while chasing 177.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also felt that Arshdeep was off colour in the series opener in Ranchi.

“Arshdeep wasn’t much effective today. He has been known for those wide yorkers that trouble the batters but today, he bowled mostly in the slot. I think he needs to think about his bowling a bit and make decisions wisely. It’s a journey. You may have a good start but there will be games where your skillsets will be tested. It depends upon you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics. If he works on these factors, he might come out as a better batter,” Bangar said in a discussion on Star Sports.

Echoing the sentiments of Kaif, Bangar added, “Like Kaif said, his run-up is longer than required. A bowler needs to figure that out. I you are a progressing fast-bowler and don’t have much power in the body, then run from a longer distance to create momentum.”

India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.