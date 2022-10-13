'He's Got All The Boxes Ticked To Become BCCI President': Ravi Shastri On Roger Binny

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has welcomed his teammate and 1983 World Cup-winning member Roger Binny as the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, who will replace former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Binny is the only candidate to file the nomination for the top post of the country's cricket governing board.

Binny will be elected unopposed at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) next Tuesday, October 18.

"I am extremely happy because it's a World Cup winner who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI. His credentials are unquestionable, you look at his integrity, his character as a performer for India and he is a World Cup winner. He's got all the boxes ticked to become the president of the BCCI," Shastri told Ayaz Memon at a 'Meet-the-media programme' at the Mumbai Press Club.

Shastri expressed confidence that Binny will keep the interest of cricketers and game above everything else.

"Being a cricketer himself, he will ensure that the interest of cricketers is paramount, not the 'A' tier that will sustain itself, but the grassroot level. Primarily, domestic cricket. It has been given a lot of attention to, but can be given a lot more attention. Then there's women's cricket that's taking off across the globe. We are not far away from winning a (women's) World Cup. That will trigger something special in this country. He will keep an eye on all that cricketing matters," Shastri said.