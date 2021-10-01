Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Punjab Kings batsman and T20I legend Chris Gayle on Thursday night pulled out of the remaining games of phase 2 of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), expressing his desire "to mentally refresh" himself for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Punjab Kings, his IPL franchise, also confirmed that the Caribbean legend won't be taking part in the remaining games of the tournament and will leave the team's "bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue."

"Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai," Gayle said in a Punjab Kings release. "My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up".

It must be mentioned that Gayle, 42, has also been struggling with his form over the last couple of IPL seasons. In the first phase of the tournament, which was held in India, Gayle had managed to score just 178 runs in eight games. In the second phase in the UAE, he played in just a couple of matches, scoring just 15 runs.

The 42-year-old, who has more than 14,000 T20 runs to his name, has been part of several bio-bubbles since cricket resumed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, he was a part of West Indies' squads for Australia and Sri Lanka home tours. Following those games, he immediately took part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

Talking about Punjab Kings, the KL Rahul-led side has been struggling in IPL 2021. They are currently ranked at seventh position at the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of minus 0.288, winning just four matches from 11 games.

