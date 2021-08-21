Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed why the Indian skipper came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the final. Muralitharan said that Dhoni read his "doosra" better than several Indian players, including Yuvraj, that prompted him to bat higher.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It's been 10 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni-inspired India won the 2011 World Cup by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets. Thanks to skipper Dhoni's unbeaten 91, India had managed to win the final comfortably with 10 balls in hand.

Dhoni had decided to promote himself in the batting order in the finals, coming ahead of Yuvraj Singh. However, Dhoni was not in great touch during the 2011 World Cup campaign and was struggling that left the fans confused.

Now, former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed why the Indian skipper came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the final. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Muralitharan said that Dhoni read his "doosra" better than several Indian players, including Yuvraj, that prompted him to bat higher.

The spin legend, who has taken 530 wickets in one-day internationals (ODIs) and 800 wickets in Tests, said that Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman could also read his doosra, but noted that Rahul Dravid used to struggle against it.

Talking about Virendra Sehwag, Muralitharan said he was not sure whether the dashing read it doosra "all the time".

"I would say Dhoni read it towards the end when I was bowling to him in Chennai. I remember in the World Cup, Yuvraj didn't have a clue on me. He was supposed to come but I think because of me Dhoni came (ahead of Yuvraj)," he told ESPNCricinfo.

"When I bowled the doosra, I didn't use the seam. So with the seam, you can't see it, you will have to see it from my wrist. Among the Sri Lankan players, (Kumar) Sangakkara, Mahela (Jayawardene), Aravind de Silva, Marvan Atapattu read it. (Tilakaratne) Dilshan never had a clue," he added.

Sri Lanka had scored 274 runs in the 2011 World Cup final, thanks to an unbeaten 103 from Mahela Jayawardene. However, Dhoni's unbeaten 91 and Gautam Gambhir's 97 helped India win the World Cup with 10 balls in hand.

