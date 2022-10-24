Here's Why India Got Three Byes After Virat Kohli Was Bowled Off Free Hit Against Pakistan

The highly dramatic last over in India's four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is not going to settle down sometime soon. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 53-ball 82 gave India the much-needed winning start in the competition. However, the game was contested from both ends till the last ball of the final over chasing 160.

India required 16 off the final over from Mohammad Nawaz with two set batters Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli on the crease. Nawaz got better of Pandya (40) on the first ball and broke the 113-run partnership between him and Kohli for the fifth wicket. Dinesh Karthik came to the middle and took a single on the first ball he faced.

Kohli took a double on the next ball and the equation turned out to be 13 runs from 3 balls. On the very next ball, Kohli smashed the ball for a six which later turned out to be a no-ball because of above waist height. India got seven runs from it without losing a ball. A lot of debate is still going on that decision among Pakistani fans as some are calling it a legitimate ball.



The next ball turned out to be wide. Free hit was still available to India, Nawaz bowled out Kohli on the fourth ball. But as it was a free hit, Kohli and Karthik run three runs on it which was added to byes. Pakistan team didn't seem happy with the decision and approached umpires whether it was a dead ball. However, the rules are very clear on dead ball "it is finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or of the bowler", or when "a boundary is scored." Also, after "a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

Clause 21.19.2 of the playing conditions is clear: "For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no ball".

In other words, the only way a batter can get out on a free hit is either by being run out, for obstructing the field, or hitting the ball twice.

So although Kohli was 'bowled' he was not dismissed, meaning the ball remained in play and not dead.

India were given three byes without any hesitation. The equation settled for two from two balls. Karthik got stumped out by alerted Mohammad Rizwan. Ashwin joined the middle for the last ball and finished off in style with a chip shot over mid-off to take a single and got India over the line.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 and was seen in tears after the win. India skipper Rohit Sharma took Kohli on his shoulders and hugged him for the knock he played in the high-octane encounter.