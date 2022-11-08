Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Give-Up Business Class For Pacers To Relax Ahead Of Semis

The head coach Rahul Dravid, along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to give up their designated business-class seats for the pacers to get adequate legroom so that they can relax and recover between the games.

The decision came as it was seen that the team had to travel every third or fourth day as they had been crisscrossing Australia for their upcoming matches on different venues.

Since pacers do face the problem of cramped legs and stiff backs the thinktank of the team ensured that pacers Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya stay comfortable so that they feel energized ahead of their games.

Speaking to Indian Express a support staff member of the Indian team said, "Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs."

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) norms, every team is provided with four business-class seats which mostly is provided to the coach, captain, vice-captain, and manager. But head coach Dravid decided to offer these seats to the pacers who have a hard time in the field.

India topped Group 2 with eight points, maximum among the teams in both groups, following wins against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Men in Blue only faced a loss against South Africa in the marquee event.

India will be next facing England in the mega clash of the semi-finals. India is eyeing to continue its victory pace by scoring a win against England and therefore is taking all precautionary measures so that the team can showcase its best performance in the marquee tournament.