'He Was Very Important But..': Hardik Pandya Hints Rishabh Pant's Comeback Will Take Months

India will be hosting Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series commencing with the first T20I on Tuesday, January 3. This will be Men in Blue's first game after Rishabh Pant's tragic car accident in which the wicketkeeper sustained multiple injuries. However, Pant was not part of the squad but he has been an integral member of the Indian team in all formats. Skipper Hardik Pandya has hinted that Pant's injury will keep him out of cricket for quite a long time.

Pant, who was traveling alone by car from Delhi to Roorkee on Friday, sustained multiple injuries including a ligament tear on his right knee after a fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

“What happened is very unfortunate. As a team we wish him all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we hope he manages a speedy recovery. He was very important but everyone knows where the situation stands,” Pandya said ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder further said that, in absence of Pant, a lot of other players will get a chance to showcase their skills and talent. Pandya also admitted that Pant's presence would have made a 'big difference' as India is preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“A lot of people can get an opportunity. If Rishabh was there it would have made a big difference because of the kind of player he is. Now he is not there so we will see what the future has in store for us,” Pandya said.

Indian team's captaincy post has been shared by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Pant, Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in different formats after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Commenting on that, Pandya said team experimenting is part of the team's plan to achieve a certain playing style.

"The plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will and before IPL, there are only 6 games. So we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward, we will create creating new plans and see which is working. We will see that everyone gets ample opportunity," Pandya said.

"On the right time, when needed, we will see what there is to do. The role identification is something that existed earlier and is present now as well. That is something which anyway in my team I believe in - that everyone should have a clear idea as to what their roles are and what they should be expecting," he added.

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs following the conclusion of the shortest format series.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.