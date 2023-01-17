'He Was On Par With Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir Asks For Joint Man Of The Series

India started their 2023 ODI campaign with a dominating 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka at home as Men in Blue are gearing up for this year's ODI World Cup which will be played in October-November in India.

India star Virat Kohli ruled the batting charts by finishing as the highest run-getter in the series with 283 runs including two centuries. He was one of the standout performers for the Indian team. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series for his spectacular performance in the series.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir believes that Kohli is not the only consistent performer in the series adding that Mohammed Siraj was on par with the former skipper.

Pacer Siraj returned with nine scalps in the three-match series at an average of 10.22. His best figure came in the final ODI where he picked 4-32 where India defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs to claim one of the biggest wins by a margin.

"For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it's not about that he didn't get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone," the veteran batter added.

India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.