The recent admission of Tendulkar's forthright batting prowess, when he was playing Internationals for India barely at the age of 17, has come from New Zealand's former out-swinger Danny Morrison.

Sachin Tendulkar's glorious international career has shocked and surprised at least three generations of Cricketers when the Master Blaster was 'on a roll' inside the 22-yards of Cricket pitch. At 16, his test debut against Pakistan was marked with a great knock off the bat, and various Cricket legends from arch-rival Pakistan went on to admit on later that they could see Tendulkar was out there for a long, remarkable run.

Tendulkar was playing the second test series of his career against the Kiwis in New Zealand, when in the second match of the series, Tendulkar was sent to pavilion at 88 by Morrison. And henceforth, denying him the milestone of youngest Cricketer to score a test century at the age of seventeen.

"I remember the 88 he (Sachin) got in Napier, and he was in such a hurry! I think he hit me for three fours in this one over, and you could see that impetuous nature of the youth and he wanted to keep going," Morrison said in 'The Edges & Sledges' podcast.

Morrison defined Sachin's batting in the second inning of the Napier test as a snowball rolling down the hill, getting 'bigger and bigger' until it hit the tree and got out.

"But that's the game, he could have been out on the second ball or whatever, playing a shot like that, but he was on a roll. Real talent, no doubt about that," said Morrison.

Tendulkar later scored his first test century of the career in 1989 against England at Old Trafford with 119 not out runs. Tendulkar is only the second cricketer to have scored 150 plus in Tests against every Test-playing nation in the world.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma