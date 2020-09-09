22-year-old Pant had made his test debut against England in 2018 and was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year the same year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has revealed he believes Indian batsman Rishabh Pant lost his way in the international cricket after he started comparing himself with — and copying — former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

22-year-old Pant had made his test debut against England in 2018 and was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year the same year. In an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda, Prasad said Pant would be compared with Dhoni every time he stepped in to bat and he eventually got caught in that euphoria.

"Every time when Rishabh steps in, he is always compared with MS Dhoni, and probably, he is also getting caught in that euphoria. Many times, we spoke to him that he has to get over it," Prasad said.

Sharing the details, Prasad revealed Pant started comparing himself with his idol and began to even copy his mannerism.

"He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff," Prasad said, adding that the team management told the Southpaw he was a different personality from Dhoni.

Pant's recent performance in the international cricket has not been satisfactory and earlier this year, he lost his place in the T20 side to wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul during the New Zealand tour. Prasad's statement came while talking about Pant as a potential candidate to take the spot of Dhoni, who announced his retirement from the International cricket last month after a 16-year-long illustrious career.

Dhoni's retirement has vacated the spot of wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian team in both T20 international matches and One Day Internationals.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja