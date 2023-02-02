He Plays Opportunity More In ODI Than In T20s: Ravi Shastri Backs Umran Malik For 2023 World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that young speedster Umran Malik will play a big role in ODI cricket than in T20Is keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year.

Malik featured in the two games of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand and bagged two wickets. He remained economical in the series and bowled at a lethal pace.

“I think he plays an opportunity more in 50-over cricket than in T20s. And with the amount of cricket that is being played, he will always be in the mix because there could be injuries cropping up and any time," Shastri said while commentating during the third T20I between India and New Zealand.

“There is a deadline to announce your side for the World Cup. The fitness of players will be the key. That’s why this IPL will be crucial to see how they (bowlers) take the load,” he added.

The veteran all-rounder also talked about the importance of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian side, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his back injury.

“You would want Bumrah back, really because he is magical. He is a star. His back in the side fully fit will really lift this Indian team,” Shastri said.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya adds a crucial component to India's bowling line-up which has all the arsenal at its disposal.

“And Hardik is such a key component. His bowling for India makes this team a different side. India has got a great record at home. The boys are fit – Bumrah – it can make a big difference. You’ve got variety in Arshdeep as well, Kuldeep and Chahal have bowled well. Washington Sundar is threatening all the time so it’s a good bunch,” Shastri concluded.