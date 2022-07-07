'He Never Looked Back': Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Suggested Sourav Ganguly For Vice-Captaincy

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who is now the president of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), have been absolute legends of Indian cricket, which has seen them in different avatars. For fans, the two are known for their on-field partnerships that helped India win many games.

However, besides their on-field partnerships, Tendulkar and Ganguly also have some memorable "off-field partnerships", and they believe that their friendship, which is still intact and solid, has stood the test of time even after the end of their international careers.

As Ganguly turns 50 on Friday, his "opening partner" opened up about friendship and how the current BCCI president built the Indian team as its captain. In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Tendulkar called Ganguly a "great captain", who knows "how to maintain a balance - between giving freedom to the players and giving them certain responsibilities".

Recalling when Ganguly became the captain, Tendulkar said the team was in a transition phase and needed "the next bunch of players who could set a platform for propelling India forward". He said Ganguly gave a lot of world-class players wings to fly and carve their own niche.

"At that time, we found top-class players - Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra to name a few. They were gifted players, but even gifted players need support at the start of their careers, which Sourav provided," Tendulkar told PTI.

"While their roles were defined in the team, they also got the freedom required to express themselves."

Tendulkar revealed before the 1999 tour of Australia, which was his second-last series as captain, that he was clear about who would be the team's next skipper. He said he had suggested to the BCCI to make Ganguly the vice-captain of the team.

"I had seen him from close quarters, played cricket with him, and knew he had the right qualities to take Indian cricket forward. He was a good leader. I, therefore, recommended his name," Tendulkar said.

"Sourav never looked back and what he has achieved for India is out there for all of us to see."

Recalling his playing days and their match-winning partnerships with the BCCI president, Tendulkar said they gave their best on the cricket field and they wanted to play their parts in what the team required.

"But beyond that, we never thought about anything. We are thankful to the people, for considering us a good opening pair and for appreciating what we were able to do for India," Tendulkar said.

DEBUT TOUR OF 1991

During his interview with PTI, Tendulkar also recalled Ganguly's debut tour in 1991. On that tour, Tendulkar said, he shared a room with Ganguly and they enjoyed the time they spent together.

"We knew each other from our Under-15 days as well, so there was a good rapport between the two of us," he said.

"We did meet on a few occasions after the 1991 tour as well. Those days, unlike today, there were no mobile phones - therefore we couldn't be in touch regularly. However, our friendship continued during all those years."

THE BOYHOOD YEARS...

Tendulkar also recalled how he, Jatin Paranjape (another former India player and later national selector), and another boy Kedar Godbole literally "flooded" Ganguly's room.

"I remember Sourav was sleeping during an afternoon. Jatin Paranjpe, Kedar Godbole, and I filled his room with water. He woke up and was naturally clueless about what was happening, his suitcases were floating. Finally, he realised it was me, Jatin, and Kedar who had done it," Tendulkar told PTI.

"Friends keep playing pranks on each other and our childhood was no different," he laughed.