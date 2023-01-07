'He Is Just A Bit Too Good For This Planet's Bowlers': Netizens Celebrate Suryakumar Yadav's Sparkling Century

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Twitterati were the first responders to Suryakumar Yadav's blistering T20I century against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Here is the verdict from netizens on the 360-degree batter.

By JE Sports Desk
Sat, 07 Jan 2023 11:31 PM IST
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav celebrating after smashing a century against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I. (Photo: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav gave everyone visual delight with his blistering century against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Suryakumar's knock helped India to defeat Sri Lanka by 91 runs and clinch the series 2-1.

Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls as India posted a gigantic total of 228/5 in 20 overs. His knock was studded with nine sixes around the park and also included seven fours. He was the standout performer from the Indian side.

This was his third T20I hundred after making his debut last year. He also enjoys the no. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Suryakumar didn't spare any bowler and played his shots furiously all around the park including the back of the wickets.

Apart from him, Shubman Gill scored 36-ball 46 while Rahul Tripathi and Axar Patel played cameo knocks of 35 off 16 and 21 off 9 respectively.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Suryakumar's awestruck batting:

Chasing a monumental target of 229, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 as Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each.

