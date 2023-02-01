'He Is In Good Form': Wasim Jaffer Backs Prithvi Shaw In Place Of Shubman Gill For T20I Series Decider Against NZ

India will face off against New Zealand in the third and series-deciding T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya-led side levelled the three-match series 1-1 after winning the second T20I by six wickets in Lucknow on Sunday.

For the final match of the series, India might look to make changes in their opening pair as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have failed to give a solid start in the two matches so far. Gill scored 7 and 11 while Kishan added 4 and 19 runs in the first two matches respectively.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has backed another youngster Prithvi Shaw in place of struggling Gill for the third T20I. As per the veteran player, Shaw is in good form and is well-suited for T20 cricket.

"If India consider a change, maybe Prithvi Shaw could come in for Shubman Gill because he is in a good form and is better suited for T20 cricket. But otherwise, I'm not concerned a lot about Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Shaw earned his spot in the squad for the T20I against New Zealand following a successful domestic season. He came close to breaking the record for the highest first-class score when he smashed 379 against Assam in Ranji Trophy last month.

On the other hand, Gill has been in phenomenal form in the ODIs this year as he accumulated 360 runs (including a double ton) in the three-match series against New Zealand and equaled Babar Azam's world record for most runs in 3-match series.

Further commenting on India's bowling attack, Jaffer advised India to continue with Yuzvendra Chahal after he got a chance in the last game in Lucknow. However, the former batter is critical of young speedster Umran Malik and said he is yet to learn variations in the T20 format.

"It would be better to have Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand struggle against spinners and if there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it. As I mentioned previously, Umran Malik struggles in T20 cricket. He is yet to learn the variations needed to succeed in this format. So, in that way, Chahal is a better option," he added.