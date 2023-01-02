'He Is Ideally Suited At No.4 In T20 Cricket': Sangakkara's Big Verdict On India's Star Player

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, former legendary player Kumar Sangakkara has advised the Indian team to send Sanju Samson at no. 4 spot as the wicketkeeper-batter is best suited for middle-overs in the shortest format of the game.

Samson will return to the Indian squad for the T20I series after missing the ODIs against Bangladesh. It is likely that Samson will get to feature in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

Despite performing on regular basis, Samson has been unlucky to cement his place in the side. The batter plays at no. 3 his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and has accumulated decent runs under his belt coming one down.

Royals head coach Sangakkara feels that Samson has all the arsenal in his inventory required for no. 4 position batter.

“He's ideally suited at no.4 in T20 cricket, coming in after the first seven overs are done,” Sangakkara told Sports Today.

“He can bat anywhere; I think in India, when he plays, he has to bat out of position. He has power, he has got touch, he has got a great temperament, good head on his shoulders. He understands how to navigate difficult situations. You can slot him anywhere and he will do well,” the former Sri Lanka captain added.

However, Suryakumar Yadav has been a reliable no. 4 batter for the Men in Blue in T20Is. In absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya might make some changes in the batting order for the T20Is.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.