He Has To Work Out What He Wants To Play: Former AUS Pacer On Jasprit Bumrah's Work Load

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has missed multiple series and major events including Asia Cup 2022 and last year's T20 World Cup due to his back injury. He is also ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Test series against Australia owing to the same injury.

Bumrah has not played any international game for India since September 2022. Former Australia legendary pacer Jeff Thomson feels that Bumrah has to pick the format of his choice to minimise injury scares.

“Well, Bumrah has to work out what he wants to play, short formats of the game or Test matches or both. If I think about if I was playing now, it would be very hard to play Test matches. Especially when you get so much money in the short version of the game. That just makes your longevity better. We didn't have to think about money in our days because there was no money," Thomson said on Revsportz.

"Now it's a business. The only one who is going to look after you is yourself. So, you got to work out how long I am going to play for and how am I going to manage that because no one else is going to. I think you have to be more cunning these days in workload and watch what you got to play and can't play. If you are good enough, they are going to pick you any way so you should be able to pull the strings,” he added.

Commenting on the amount of cricket being played these days, the veteran pacer said players have to look after themselves on their own while drawing comparison with his playing days.

"There is so much cricket. They play all year round. We didn't do that. We used to play seasons, the summer season. Occasionally we would go to England for our winter. It was a long tour, four and a half months. But generally we just played the summer so we would gradually build up after Christmas full on. Because I knew I was going to get rest,” Thomson said.

“Now, you can't do that. So you have to pace yourself to be around. That's why they have all those back up bowlers and they rest people. In our day we didn't rest. If we had a rest someone else would take our spot. It is a matter of having to rest these days because it is a 12-month a year job,” he added.