'He Has Nothing To Do With Cricket And Has Never Lifted A Bat': Ramiz Raja On New PCB Chief

Ramiz Raza has ended his days-long silence and slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new Chairman Najam Sethi by calling him a person who has nothing to do with cricket.

Last week, the Pakistan government replaced Raza with Sethi after the PCB’s 2019 constitution was revoked and a 14-member committee chaired by the latter was given full executive authority.

"To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts," Ramiz said during a YouTube interaction with the fans on Monday.

Further, the former Pakistan captain raised concern about changing coach mid-way in the season amid news of Micky Arthur's return to the coaching set-up.

"It has been made out as if a messiah (Sethi) has come, who will take the game to new heights. We know what he is up to. He wants limelight at any cost. He has nothing to do with cricket, and has never lifted a bat. They have changed me midway. In the middle of the season, they are bringing Micky Arthur. Saqlain Mushtaq's tenure was ending anyway in January. Saqlain has played over 50 (49) Tests, he is a legend. This is no way to treat the cricketers," Raja said.

Raja is also not happy with the way he was treated as he was not allowed to take his belongings from his office.

"They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office. It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months when you were given a term of three years. This is to fill a political person. It will not help cricket," he said.

"It leads to pressure on the cricket board, system, national team and captain. The constitution has to be robust. It happens only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the subject at international platforms. It has become a joke," Raja added.