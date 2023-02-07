'He Has Done Very Well Except For...': Sourav Ganguly On Rahul Dravid's Performace As India Coach

RAHUL Dravid was appointed as head coach of the Indian cricket team in the year 2021 after India's humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup played in UAE. The very respected player took the mantle from Ravi Shastri when his former teammate and captain Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president.

Currently, it has been over a year since Rahul Dravid took the reigns as coach of the Indian cricket team and while there were a lot of expectations for improvement of the Indian camp under him the scenario right now suggests otherwise.

Now, former BCCI president Ganguly has commented on Dravid's performance as a coach. "He has done very well except for the T20 World Cup. The team still went to the semifinals and was just one match away from the final. He will do well. You have to give him time, he has just had one year. It's too short a time for a coach. He will turn this team around. You can see Shubman Gill emerging as a very good batter and you will see a few others develop as well. There's Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who has done well in the shorter format. So, you have to give it some time to Rahul. He will do well," Ganguly told Sportstar.

Ganguly also commented on how the game has evolved over the years. "Cricket has changed tremendously over the years. Not just cricket, every sport has changed. Cricket financially has become sound. Even the quality has improved. I never knew quality and finance could go hand in hand. The great Sunil Gavaskar would bat against the West Indies greats without wearing a helmet," he said.

"Now India goes so many times a year to countries like Australia, South Africa and England. Look at the Australian team. They are not even playing a warmup match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is because they are familiar with the Indian pitches. During my time, I used to go to Australia once in 7-8 years."

Meanwhile, Team India under Dravid is set for another high-octane series against Australia, which gets underway from Thursday in Nagpur. This coming series will be a crucial one from India's perspective as a win in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will help the Rohit Sharma-led team consolidate a place in the World Test Championship finals.