The woman said that she and Babar were in the same school and the Pakistani cricketer had proposed her in 2010.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a piece of shocking news for cricket fans across the world, a woman has accused young Pakistani batsman Babar Azam of exploiting her "both physically and sexually" for 10 years and giving false promises of marriage.

While addressing a press conference with a senior Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, the woman claimed that Babar got her pregnant in 2016 and often used to beat her. She also said that Babar has "threatened to kill her".

"We share a long relationship from the time when Babar was not even a cricketer. He was my school fellow and we used to live in the same locality. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted it," the woman claimed, as reported by news agency IANS.

"As time progressed, we planned to get married. We also told our families but they refused. So in 2011, we eloped and he kept telling me that we would get married in a court. We lived at several rented houses, but he always kept avoiding marriage," the woman added.

The woman claimed that she and Babar grew up in the same colony and used to stay together. The woman also said that she and Babar were in the same school and the cricketer had proposed her in 2010.

The woman accepted Babar's proposal and the two decided to marry each other in 2011. However, Babar changed his opinion and decided to marry her later, the woman informed.

"In 2014, as soon as he got selected in the Pakistan cricket team, his behaviour started changing. Next year, I asked him to get married but he refused," she said, as reported by IANS.

The woman revealed that she used to take care of all their expenses, including the money Babar needed for his cricket. In 2017, she filed a case against the Pakistani cricketer at the Nasirabad station.

Babar, meanwhile, has not responded to the woman's accusation. He is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan cricket team. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches beginning December 18.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma