'He Doesn't Have A Trademark': Ex-Pakistan Pacer On Arshdeep

Pacer Arshdeep Singh made headlines after being named in India's T20 World Cup squad following his promising performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The youngster emerged as a reliable death over specialist along with experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the continental cup. The 23-year-old made his debut in July this year against England and since then played 11 shortest format games for India, picking 14 scalps so far.

His performance has impressed one and all in the IPL which paved way for his maiden India call-up. In a very brief stint of his international career, he has shown great skills on the ground including toe-crushing yorkers. But former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed is of different view and feels Arshdeep has no special 'trademark' ability as a pace bowler which he notices in other fast bowlers.

“He's just a basic bowler. In T20s, you either need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing, or you should have pace. Or, you should be tall enough to throw in those bouncers. You need to have a trademark. When you see the bowlers around the world, you notice that,” Javed told Sports Paktv.

“For example, Bumrah just darts in the yorkers with perfection. Hardik Pandya's bouncers are quite lethal. Shaheen has a great swing and Haris has great pace. So, Arshdeep is.. just like any other bowler. He doesn't really have a trademark. The opposition doesn't even think about bowlers like him,” claimed Javed, who represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and clinched 182 wickets.

Arshdeep will be sharing the dressing room with ace pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.