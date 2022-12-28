'He Can Win You 2-3 Matches In A Season': Gautam Gambhir Validates Pooran's Rs 16 Cr Price Tag

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has justified the price tag of West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran saying that he can win matches for the side in the next edition of the IPL.

In the India Premier League 2023 mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi, LSG spent Rs 16 Cr on snapping Pooran. Amid others who got hefty money in the auction, most of them were all-rounders from England and Australia.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 Cr, Chennai Super Kings bagged Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 Cr) while SunRisers Hyderabad clinched Harry Brrok for Rs 13.25 Cr.

Mumbai Indians purchased Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 Cr.

Pooran's whopping signing amount was called overprized by many but Gambhir believes that he will provide longevity in the squad keeping in mind his age despite his dismal run in the IPL.

In 47 IPL matches, Pooran scored just 912 runs with only four half-centuries.

“I don’t look at the last season. I look at the player’s ability and impact. This tournament is not about scoring 500-600 runs. That player can win you 2-3 matches in a season, and he has age on his side. If you can get such a player, you try your best to build your team around him,” Gambhir told JioCinema.

“I’m not only looking for this season, he also provides us longevity. Very less players in that age bracket (27-28) have that ability. Pooran will continue to get better as he plays. I always believe that records only make headlines but impact wins you the tournament,” the former India opener added.

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the points table last season but failed to reach the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants full squad: Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.