New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Hobart Hurricane Women will take on Brisbane Heat Women in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on Tuesday. The match started at 11.20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W), who got off to a sluggish start in the tournament after losing their first two games on the trot, are currently placed at sixth position on the points table. Their first victory came against Melbourne Stars Women and they now have three points. So far they have faced two defeats and a washout.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) are at the second spot on the points table with two wins, one loss, and one abandoned match from their four games. Brisbane Heat Women have five points in their bag. In their last match, they narrowly defeated Adelaide Strikers Women by 5 runs.

Ahead of today's HB-W vs BH-W clash, here's My Dream11 Dream Team for Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women match:

Where to Watch LIVE Telecast of the HB-W vs BH-W match in India?

You can watch the LIVE Telecast of the Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women match on Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch LIVE Streaming of the HB-W vs BH-W match?

You can watch the LIVE Streaming of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where is the HB-W vs BH-W match being played?

Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Brisbane Heat Women at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania at 11:20 AM IST on October 26, Tuesday.

What Are the Dream11 Team Predictions for HB-W vs BH-W?

Captain: Georgia Redmayne, Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon Du Preez, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris

Bowlers: Georgia Prestwidge, Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock

What is the HB-W vs BH-W Probable XIs?

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith.

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav.

