'Have No Concerns Over His Form, Still The First Choice For Opening': Rahul Dravid On KL Rahul

THE MEN-IN-BLUE are riding high on confidence with the semi-finals firmly in sight in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India is just a win away from securing a berth in the top four. However, despite all the positives, the form of opener KL Rahul has been a cause of concern for the team management. The star India opener has failed to perform in the three matches India has played so far with scores of 4, 9 and 9.

However, India Head coach Rahul Dravid has backed KL Rahul and said that he has no concerns over his form and he will remain the first choice of the team management as an opener. Addressing the media ahead of India vs Bangladesh clash on Wednesday, Dravid said that the team is completely backing KL Rahul to come good and "he has no concerns over the form of their first choice opener".

Dravid stated that certain things can happen in a 20-20 game and playing conditions have been tough for the top-order batsmen. "In these tough conditions, maybe we can afford him a little bit of time. I have seen him perform against a top-class Australia’s attack during the practice session and that he knows how deep impact he can make in certain matches," Dravid said.

"I know with him and Rohit in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that who's going to open for us," Dravid added. He said that he is confident that the right-handed opener will rediscover his groove as the race for the semifinals heats up.

"I think he is a fantastic player; he has a proven track record and done really well. I think he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in a 20-20 game. It has been tough, not been that easy for top-order batters. This tournament has been challenging. I think he was superb in the practice game against Australia, the likes of Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc and a brilliant bowling attack. He batted superbly that day and 60 or 70 (57 off 33 balls)," he said,

Dravid's comments came when KL Rahul is battling bad form during the ongoing T20 World Cup. In his three appearances in the tournament, he has failed to cross the single-digit mark and has managed scores of 4,9,9 in the tournament, a total of 22 runs at a poor average of 7.3.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.