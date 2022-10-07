'Have Got Enough Strengths...': Ravi Shastri Opens Up On India's Chances In T20 World Cup 2022

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Rohit Sharma-led side has the potential to bring the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy home for the second time.

According to the veteran all-rounder, the Indian team should look for a better start in the tournament and reach the semifinals. From there, India can pull things in their favour due to their 'enough strengths' in the squad.

"We've a good team. I believe that if you make it to the semifinals, then it could be anyone's tournament. So, the endeavour will be to start well, get to the semifinals and then you have got enough strengths there to probably win the World Cup," Shastri said at the launch of Coaching Beyond, his new initiative with B Arun and R Sridhar, at Lalaji Omega International School in Chennai.

India will miss their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup as a back injury ruled him out of the tournament. Shastri feels that Bumrah's absence is an opportunity for others to cement their place in the side as 'new champion'.

"Bumrah's injury is unfortunate. There is so much cricket being played, people can get injured easily. But it's an opportunity for somebody else (to excel) as there is nothing you can do with injury. With Bumrah and Jadeja not in the side --it hampers the side but also provides an opportunity to unearth a new champion," said Shastri on the sidelines launching Cricket Beyond and Omega Cricket Ground at the Lalaji Memorial Omega School on Thursday.

Indian cricket team has reached Australia in order to get a better understanding of the conditions. India will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Before that, India will play warm-up games against defending champions Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.