New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ishant Sharma has been undoubtedly a pace legend for India, especially in the longer format of the game. The 33-year-old, who has played over 100 Test matches, is only the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to take over 300 wickets for India in red-ball cricket. However, it seems like the curtain will soon fall on his career as the transition phase begins for the Indian Test team.

Ishant had a disappointing tour of England last year where his performance was criticised by cricket pundits. In South Africa, he did not feature in any of the three Tests after the team management decided to go with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Ishant probably has also understood that he might continue to struggle to find a place in the playing XI. On Wednesday, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee had met to pick the Ranji squad, but Ishant, despite the selectors trying to reach him, became incommunicado.

"As and when, if he tells he wants to play, he will be included as he is a Delhi legend. but I don't know what has happened to him since he has been incommunicado for the last week. He hasn't come for the Ranji team's practice sessions. We don't know what's on his mind," a senior DDCA selector told news agency PTI.

"We don't know if the Indian team management has told him something which may have led to a change in his mindset," he added.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that Ishant like Wriddhiman Saha has got a "feelers that his India career might just be over."

"Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are now India's No 1, 2 and 3 in priority list when all are fit," a BCCI source told PTI. "Then comes Shardul Thakur, who is an all-rounder and Umesh Yadav was choice No.5."

India, in 2022, play three more Test matches -- two in Bangladesh and one in England which is part of the 2021 series. Save the Test against England where they might think of fielding four pacers, Ishant is unlikely to fit into the scheme of things.

He played against New Zealand in Kanpur but looked pedestrian for the better part. In Mumbai, an injury was cited as the reason for his ouster even though he was seen bowling at lunchtime every day. It is understood that he didn't bowl well enough in the nets in South Africa to be considered for selection in the top five.

