While speaking on Star Sport show 'Cricket Connected', Nehra said that he believes that Dhoni’s performance in the upcoming season of the IPL will hardly have an impact on his international career.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Since India were knocked out from the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup, former skipper and veteran Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not donned the blue jersey which has left his fans speculating that the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman will soon announce his retirement from the gentlemen’s game.

However, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and his manager on time and again have dismissed the rumours. Still many former cricketers believe that the veteran Indian cricket will unlikely play for India again as “he is not on his best”.

Recently, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, who played a lot of matches under Dhoni in the Indian team and in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), believe that the 39-year-old cricketer has played his last game for India.

"As much as I know MS Dhoni, he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove and we, in the media, discuss all these things because he hasn't announced his retirement. Only he can tell what's in his head," Nehra was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"See as far as MS Dhoni's international career is concerned, I don't think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you are a captain, a selector or a coach and if MS Dhoni is ready to play, he will be my number one name on the list," the former Indian pacer noted.

"For me, MS Dhoni's game never came down, till the last game he played India had hoped to reach the World Cup final, till the time MS Dhoni was there. The minute he got run out everybody's hopes were gone. It shows where his game was even at that time," Nehra further said, as reported by NDTV.

While Dhoni played his last international game against New Zealand in July 2019 at the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup, many fans believe that the former Indian skipper might not return to the international arena again. However, Dhoni has commented on it yet.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar had recently said that the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is not thinking about retirement and is looking forward to doing well in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma