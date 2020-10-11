Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will be leading the three squads in the Women's T20 Challenge

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge which is scheduled from November 4 to November 9 in the UAE

