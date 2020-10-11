Harmanpreet, Mandhana and Mithali named skippers for upcoming Women's T20 Challenge in UAE
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will be leading the three squads in the Women's T20 Challenge
Publish Date: Sun, 11 Oct 2020 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge which is scheduled from November 4 to November 9 in the UAE
