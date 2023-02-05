Harmanpreet Kaur Motivated To Do Well In T20 World Cup After U19 World Cup Triumph

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the team is motivated to do well in the upcoming edition of the T20 Women World Cup. With just seven days before the India vs Pakistan match, the Indian skipper insisted that the team will draw inspiration from the U19 World Cup triumph.

"After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet."

"It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that's always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket," said Harmanpreet during the Captains' Day event.

India will open their Group B campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof feels that the tournament is a chance for her team to test themselves against other strong teams.

"We have improved as a team over the years and this tournament gives us another opportunity to test ourselves. We are all pumped up and we're excited to put in our best efforts to create good results for our team."

Apart from Pakistan, India will also face 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies, and Ireland in the group stage of the competition. India had recently faced West Indies in the tri-series in South Africa and their captain Hayley Matthews feels the competition helped her team get used to the conditions in the African nation.

"We've had the tri-series between ourselves, India and South Africa and it was a really great opportunity to be down here and get acclimatized to the conditions and see where we're at with our game as well. A good opportunity for us to get out there in a T20 World Cup in a place we've been quite a lot over the last couple of years."

Inputs from IANS