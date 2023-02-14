'Celebrated Valentine’s Day On This Island Of Love': Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Share Pictures Of Their Wedding Ceremony

STAR India allrounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on the occasion of Valentine's Day in Udaipur. "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik Pandya wrote in an Instagram post.

We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJAGGqnoN1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2023

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their son Agastya in July 2020.

Reportedly, Pandya's team mate Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka and KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also part of the wedding. Meanwhile, Pandya has been playing the role of a leader in the India T20I side recently. There s speculation that Pandya is being though as a long-term prospect for captaincy in T20Is.

In an interview on his performance, Pandya said, "I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that."

"Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said.