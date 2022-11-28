Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni Dance Like Nobody's Watching | Watch

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former skipper MS Dhoni along with Krunal Pandya were seen dancing together in a video that went viral on social media. The cricketers were seen jamming with rapper Badshah on his songs.

India batter Ishan Kishan was also present at the party with them. Pandya shared the video of the party and wrote the caption: "Our jam, our moves What a night!"

Commenting on the video Badshah wrote, "Rockstars" while the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings wrote, "We’ve seen him make the moves on field! But this is unbelievable!"

Hardik was last seen in India's 1-0 T20I series win over New Zealand after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The all-rounder captained India for the three-match T20I series and is now enjoying some time away from cricket.

He has been rested for the Bangladesh tour as well to manage his workload keeping in mind next year's home World Cup.

On the other hand, Dhoni has been busy in keeping himself engaged in multiple things since retiring from international cricket. The former skipper has trying hands to different things including playing tennis where he won the men's doubles title at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship earlier this month.

Currently, the Indian team is in New Zealand for the ODI series under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. India lost the first ODI by seven wickets while the second ODI got called off due to rain. Both the teams will now face off against each other in the final ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.