New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic never leaves a chance to give couple goals on social media. Be it sharing the sunkissed pictures or posing on stairs, the couple surely loves giving updates to their fans about their daily life. Natasa enjoys a massive fan following of 2.8 Million followers on Instagram. Recently, Natasa shared a picture in which she was giving a peck on Hardik's cheek while they were in the pool.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the picture with the caption, that read, "My sunshine @hardikpandya93." It would be wrong if we didn't compliment how adorable they were looking together.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans bombarded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "OMG Goals."

Another wrote, "Made for each other."

Isn't their sunkissed picture a treat to the eyes?

Well, this is not the first time when a cricketer's wife posted an adorable pool picture. Earlier, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and the other celebs also gave some couple goals, that you just can't miss:

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

In this picture, the power-couple was enjoying their time in the pool while the sun was setting in. Well, it looks like they enjoyed their best in Dubai. The picture was clicked by AB de Villiers.

See the photo:

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Chahal

Little things play crucial role in love. Holding hands, watching the sunsets, all of it is just too romantic. Looks like, Yuzvendra and Dhanshree did it, and they loved it. Chahal shared the picture with the caption that read, "At the right place, right time with the right person"

See the picture:

Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra

In this picture, the couple is trying the famous Instagram pose in which one partner holds the hand and takes the picture of the view. Well, the view is surreal and the couple's picture too.

