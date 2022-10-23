Hardik Pandya Gets Emotional Remembering His Late Father After All-Round Effort Against Pakistan| Watch

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a side role as Virat Kohli's stunning 82-run knock stole the stage in a four-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pandya played a knock of 40 runs and also took three wickets with his bowling which restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs. Pandya got the wickets of Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

The all-rounder was involved in a 112-run partnership with Virat Kohli which set the tone for India's win in their T20 World Cup opener. Meanwhile, Pandya also completed his 1000 T20I runs on Sunday.

In conversation with host Jatin Sapru and former pacer Irfan Pathan after the match, Pandya was seen in tears remembering his late father who played a huge role in making the cricketer what he is today.



"I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don't know if I'll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year old boy's dreams without knowing I'd get to where I am today. So this is for him," said Hardik on Star Sports.

On the other end, Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 82 in 53 balls in a knock that included six boundaries and four sixes.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 159/8 in their 20 overs despite losing their both openers early in the game.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played knocks of 52* and 51 respectively to get past Pakistan's score to the 150-run mark. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets each.