New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on May 29 with Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans as the new champions. After the cash rich-league concluded, India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has now listed his 'Best Playing XI' from the IPL 2022 season. Interestingly, Tendulkar has omitted the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma from his list.

However, in a video posted on his Youtube channel, Tendulkar made it clear that the selection has nothing to do with the reputation or past performances of any players and is strictly based on the show put up by them this season.

Choosing Hardik Pandya as his captain, Tendulkar said, "Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive."



Pandya clinched the title for his team Gujarat Titans in their debut season. He led the entire unit from the front, scoring 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27 with four well-made half-centuries. He also took 10 wickets for his side.



The legendary cricketer chose Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) and Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) as openers of his side. All praises for the swashbuckling English player, he said, "What a season he has had. Fabulous. I cannot see any player more dangerous than him in this IPL. There are a couple but when Buttler gets going, not many can catch up."



Buttler is the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022, scoring 863 runs in 17 games at an average of 57.53. Four centuries and four half-centuries were scored by the batter this season.



Regarding Dhawan, Tendulkar said that he accelerates beautifully and rotates the strike well and has the experience that will come useful.



In 14 innings, the dashing Delhi southpaw scored 460 runs at an average of 38.33 and three brilliant half-centuries. His best individual score this season was 88*.



KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain was picked as number three, with Tendulkar citing his stability, consistency as a reason for his inclusion. "He is a player who can pick singles and when he wants to hit sixes he has the ability to do that as well," added the former Indian batter.



Rahul was a distant-second rival to Buttler, finishing with 616 runs in 16 games at an average of 51.33 and two centuries and four fifties.



Besides Pandya, Tendulkar chose David Miller (Gujarat Titans), Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings) and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bangalore). The legendary batter had Miller below Pandya to maintain the left-right combination.



"He showed tremendous form, very good consistency and played some crucial knocks. What I observed this season was that he was able to hit towards all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots and it was a treat to watch," said Tendulkar about the Proteas batter.



After a series of sub-par seasons, this season was a redeeming one for Miller as he emerged a key factor in GT's IPL triumph, scoring 481 runs at an average of 68.71. He stayed unbeaten nine times and made two match-winning half-centuries.



About Liam Livingstone, the attacking English batter who set the league on fire with his towering hits, Tendulkar said, "Livingstone has the ability to hit sixes, dangerous player. He is very clear in his mind and backs himself. At number 6 that is a good position. His bowling will also come handy, I would ask him to bowl off-spin more often."



In 14 innings, the Englishman scored 437 runs at an average of 36.42 and scored four half-centuries. He also hit 34 sixes this season, next to Buttler (45 sixes).



The legendary batter went on to say that Dinesh Karthik showed extraordinary consistency in this season and looked calm, composed and in control. "When a batter is calm and has the ability to play 360, he is dangerous and that is exactly what Dinesh Karthik did this season. He is an obvious choice for me," he added.



Karthik excelled as a finisher for RCB, scoring 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century this season.



Tendulkar chose Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) and Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) at the pace front-lines. The batter cited Bumrah as the best death bowler in the world.



Bumrah and Shami finished the season with 15 and 20 scalps for their sides respectively.



In spinners, the former batter chose Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals).



"He (Chahal) is the highest wicket-taker. He always outsmarts the batter. Rashid will come in to bowl with him. If a left-hander is there in the middle overs I have the option of bringing in Livingstone and the third seamer in Pandya," said Tendulkar.



Rashid Khan was extremely handy for GT, finishing with 19 wickets and some really handy knocks with the bat. Chahal on the other hand emerged as the Purple Cap holder with 27 wickets.



Sachin Tendulkar IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

