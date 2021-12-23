New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who last played for the Indian cricket team in October 2015, might announce his retirenment from all forms of the game on Thursday, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

Jagran sources have revealed Harbhajan believes that at his age it is highly unlikely for him to play international cricket again. Secondly, the 41-year-old is also mulling to join an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise as a member of the support staff for next year's tournament.

The sources also said that Harbhajan might also join politics ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab scheduled to take place in February or March next year.

Harbhajan, one of India's best spinners, has always shown interest in grooming players which is why he might join an IPL franchise next year as a support staff. During the last IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan had lauded Harbhajan for his advice in team selection matters.

"Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extended talks with one of the franchises which has shown keen interest but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked," news agency PTI quoted an IPL source as saying.

Born on July 3, 1980, Harbhajan made his international debut in March 1998. In 103 Tests, the turbanator has taken 417 wickets while he has sclaped 269 wickets in 236 one-day internationals (ODIs). Meanwhile, he has 25 wickets in 28 T20I games.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma