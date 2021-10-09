New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who currently plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday said that he is "unsure" about his future in the cash-rich league. However, Harbhajan, while speaking during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), hinted that he might take up coaching or a mentor role in future.

"Don't know if I'm going to play further but enjoying my time in KKR," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by NDTV. "Yeah obviously... Cricket has been the biggest thing that happened to me, I would like to serve Indian cricket in whatever way I can. Whether it's coaching or a mentor, I'd be more than happy to do the needful and help the team".

The 41-year-old, who is also known as turbanator, has played 163 IPL games, picking 150 wickets at a strike rate of 22.77 and an average of 26.87. In his decade-long IPL career, Harbhajan has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR. However, with age not on his side, the KKR might release him for next year's mega auctions.

Harbhajan conferred with honorary PhD by French University

French University Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon has conferred Harbhajan with an honorary PhD in Sports. The university awards honorary doctorate degree to eminent personalities in various walks of life, which also includes achievements in the sporting arena. Harbhajan's name for the award was recommended by the vice-president of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA) Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta.

"I would like to thank Dr John Thomas Parade, president Sorbon, Dr Vivek Choudhury, chairman, Sorbon International Convocation Committee (Celebrity), Dr Mukesh Tyagi, Sorbon International Convocation Committee, for finding me worthy enough," Harbhajan said after receiving the award, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma