New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with "mild symptoms".

The 41-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game, said that he has quarantined himself at home and was taking all the necessary precautions.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taken all the necessary precautions," Harbhajan tweeted

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he added.

Harbhajan, who has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, retired in December 2021. He finished as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 707 scalps in all formats, only behind Anil Kumble, who has 953 wickets to his name.

Harbhajan, who was also the first Indian to a Test hat-trick, took 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. Meanwhile, he has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

His last Test match was against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup.

Harbhajan was also part of the Indian side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

Post his retirement, Harbhajan made some stunning claims regarding his exit from the Indian team.

Harbhajan, in an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, said he was disappointed after getting dropped from the team even after claiming 400 Test wickets. He said that he tried to contact several officials about his annexation, but nobody told him why he was dropped from the team.

"Now the person who has taken 400 Test wickets will not go before the selectors and ask why he was not selected. Have I suddenly lost my appearance or my bowling has deteriorated or what has happened that you are not choosing me at all? There was no answer to this," Harbhajan said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta