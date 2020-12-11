Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The ace all-rounder was an essential part of India's middle order in the limited-overs cricket throughout his 19-year-long career.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's 2011 World Cup Hero Yuvraj Singh will celebrate his 39th birthday on Saturday. The ace all-rounder was an essential part of India's middle order in the limited-overs cricket throughout his 19-year-long career.

In 304 ODIs, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.5 and a strike rate of over 87 -- a stellar record considering he also took 111 wickets at an average of 38.7 in these matches. He was noted for his aggressive stroke play and produced some memorable innings in his career. As the southpaw turns 39, let us relive three of these innings

150 vs England, 2017

Arguably Yuvraj's best knock came against England in the second ODI of the three match series.The southpaw came out to bat after both the openers had departed early. Notably, he had made his comeback to the international cricket -- after years-long battle against cancer -- just four days back. Yuvraj built up a steady partnership with MS Dhoni and went on to score, first a century, and then his career-best 150.

58 vs England, 2007 T20I World Cup

Yuvraj scripted history in the shortest format of the game by smashing six sixes in an over against England in a T20 World Cup match. The flamboyant batsman completed his half-century off 12 balls -- a record that remains unbroken. India put up a total of 2018, in reply to which England could manage only 200.

69 vs England, Natwest Final 2002

Yuvraj's fiery knock of 69 helped India script a sensational win over England in the Natwest final in 2002. Chasing a total of 326, India lost its way in the middle overs with the dismissals of Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Yuvraj built a partnership with Mohammed Kaif and guided the team through the massive total.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja