New Delhi Jagran Sports Desk: Virender Shewag has been among the most lethal batsmen of his era. Known for his powerful strokeplay and amazing hand-eye combination, he not only changed the way limited over format of the game was played but also revolutionised test cricket. Born on October 20, 1978 in Delhi's Najafgarh, Shewag scored 8273 runs in 251 ODIs with a staggering strike rate of 104.34. His run in test cricket was nothing less than extraordinary. The maverick has 8586 runs in 104 test matches with a strike rate of 82.23.

Having retired from all formats the game, Sehwag has been proved that his spontaneity knows no bounds. The Nawab of Najafgarh continues to charm millions of his followers on social media with his sharp wit and tongue-in-cheek humour. One can easily get an idea of the level of fandom he enjoys by simply looking at his follower count on Twitter which currently exceeds 21 million.

As the legend turns 42, we have compiled some of his wittiest tweets that makes Sehwag a darling of social media.

Sehwag’s amazing tweet after Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s took a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli went viral for obvious reasons. The dashing opener said, the kind of time Tewatia is enjoying, if given an opportunity, he can also come up with a Covid vaccine.’

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.

Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Sehwag was at his humourous best when he wished a speedy recovery to US president Donald Trump. Sehwag shared a picture in which he was dressed like a saint and wished speedy recovery to Trump in style

Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad.

Go Corona Go Corona Go pic.twitter.com/6hVivMU9kY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

When the maverick tweeted a video of crona-mukt aasan, it had twitter in splits.

Corona Mukt Aasan .

Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

When Sehwag mocked himself on his lack of footwork

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)



Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

Whe he congratulated leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his engagement with a seriiulsy funny meme. "Waah @yuzi_chahal ! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations, (Wow Chahal, turned obstacles into an opportunity. Congratulations!)" tweeted Sehwag.

When Sehwag trolled himself for scoring a duck

On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta :)

If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that ! pic.twitter.com/7VchCDASh8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

When Sehwag triggered a laughter storm with his pun-intended tweet.

Mujhe Selector banna hai_ Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

Here is wishing a long and healthy life to Nawab of Najafgarh

