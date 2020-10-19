New Delhi Jagran Sports Desk: Virender Shewag has been among the most lethal batsmen of his era. Known for his powerful strokeplay and amazing hand-eye combination, he not only changed the way limited over format of the game was played but also revolutionised test cricket. Born on October 20, 1978 in Delhi's Najafgarh, Shewag scored 8273 runs in 251 ODIs with a staggering strike rate of 104.34. His run in test cricket was nothing less than extraordinary. The maverick has 8586 runs in 104 test matches with a strike rate of 82.23.

Having retired from all formats the game, Sehwag has been proved that his spontaneity knows no bounds. The Nawab of Najafgarh continues to charm millions of his followers on social media with his sharp wit and tongue-in-cheek humour. One can easily get an idea of the level of fandom he enjoys by simply looking at his follower count on Twitter which currently exceeds 21 million.

As the legend turns 42, we have compiled some of his wittiest tweets that makes Sehwag a darling of social media.

Sehwag’s amazing tweet after Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s took a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli went viral for obvious reasons. The dashing opener said, the kind of time Tewatia is enjoying, if given an opportunity, he can also come up with a Covid vaccine.’

Sehwag was at his humourous best when he wished a speedy recovery to US president Donald Trump. Sehwag shared a picture in which he was dressed like a saint and wished speedy recovery to Trump in style

When the maverick tweeted a video of crona-mukt aasan, it had twitter in splits.

When Sehwag mocked himself on his lack of footwork

Whe he congratulated leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his engagement with a seriiulsy funny meme. "Waah @yuzi_chahal ! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations, (Wow Chahal, turned obstacles into an opportunity. Congratulations!)" tweeted Sehwag.

When Sehwag trolled himself for scoring a duck

When Sehwag triggered a laughter storm with his pun-intended tweet.

Here is wishing a long and healthy life to Nawab of Najafgarh

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha