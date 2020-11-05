Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Kohli, who debuted in 2008, became the batting mainstay of the team and proved his mettle during his 12-year-long career backing it with consistency and scoring runs for the team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batting mainstay and captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and as every year wishes from all around the country started to pour in for the chase master. Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world is currently in UAE, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, playing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Kohli, who debuted in 2008, became the batting mainstay of the team and proved his mettle during his 12-year-long career backing it with consistency and scoring runs for the team. On his birthday, Kohli IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore wished him with a special and emotional message which sums up his stint at the RCB. Virat Kohli is associated with the Bangalore since its inception in 2008 and has seen many ups and downs in the last 12 years.

Wishing their skipper and legend Kohli, the RCB took to social media and shared a special message for the one who has given his blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Golden. "To the man who's given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here's wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday! Have a great day skip", RCB wrote along with a picture of King Kohli.

Not just the RCB, even the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) wished the prolific batsman and the highest run-getter in IPL's history and wrote, "Wishing @imVkohli - the @RCBTweets skipper and the leading run-getter in the history of IPL - a very happy birthday", along with a video link of Kohli's batting masterclass displayed in the ongoing IPL season in which he scored a massive 90 runs in 52 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from his franchise, cricket fraternity also poured in wishes for the India skipper. Extending birthday wishes to Kohli, former cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes and lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohili."

VVS Laxman wrote: "Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli"

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

Highlighting Kohli's achievements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: "* 2011 World Cup-winner * 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket * Most Test wins as Indian captain * Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday."

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)



Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂



Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli! To all the amazing times we have had together this year, and here's to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes!"Wriddhiman Saha wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan extended birthday greeting by calling him "an excellent person as well as the best batsman in the world". "Happy birthday to Virat Kohli, an idol for the youth of the country and the world. You will always keep making everyone proud with your game," Javadekar tweeted.

देश व दुनिया भर के युवाओं के आदर्श विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। । आप हमेशा ही अपने खेल से ऐसे ही सभी को गौरवान्वित करते रहेंगे ।@imVkohli — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 5, 2020

"He is not only the best batsman in the world but also the best man. During the lockdown, the way he delivered food to thousands of people through one of his brands is an example of humanity. Happy birthday to Indian team captain and 'Dilli ke laal' (Delhi's son)," Vardhan wrote on Twitter.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player went on to play 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11867 runs. Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs.

Posted By: Talib Khan