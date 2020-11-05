Ever since announcing himself on the international stage in 2008, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has produced some memorable innings while batting at number 3.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday. Kohli announced himself on the international stage shortly after leading India to victory at the Under 19-World Cup, and has since then risen through the ranks on the back of consistent performance in all three formats of the game.

Over the years, Kohli has produced some memorable innings at number 3, especially while chasing. Let's revisit five of these on his special day.

183 vs Pakistan, 2012

Just four yeas after his international debut, Kohli played a match-defining knock of 183 off just 148 balls in chase of 331 against Pakistan in Dhaka. This was India's highest successful run chase back then and Kohli achieved it inside 40 overs.

133 vs Sri Lanka, 2012

2012 was a memorable year for Kohli, as he chased down two 320 plus scores inside 40 overs. The second of these innings came against Sri Lanka in Hobart. Kohli smashed 133 -- which included 16 fours and 2 sixes -- to chase down 321 in just 36.4 overs.

235 vs England, 2016

Kohli showed his class and maturity with his 235-run knock against England in Mumbai in 2016. Together with Murali Vijay, Kohli helped India fight back England's first innings total of 400. India put up 631 in the first innings and won the contest by an innings an 36 runs.

100 vs Australia, 2013

India stunned Australia to register their best-ever run chase in One-Day-Internationals. The victory came on the back of Kohli's 100-run knock off just 52 balls -- the fastest by an Indian cricketer in the ODIs. India needed 184 runs in 24 overs when Kohli came out to bat. The team chased down the total with just 6.3 overs to spare.

107 vs Pakistan, 2015 World Cup

In 2015, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score a century against Pakistan in the World Cup. India managed to post 300 on scoreboard owing to Kohli's brilliant knock of 107 in the league stage of the tournament. Batting second, Pakistan could only manage 224.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja