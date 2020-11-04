Since his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has scaled many milestones and tumbled several world records in all formats of the game with his insatiable hunger for runs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: One of the world's most elite batsmen and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli will turn 32 on Thursday. Kohli is presently in the United Arab Emirates with his wife Anushka Sharma for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Over his 12-year-long international career, Kohli has scaled many milestones and tumbled several world records in all formats of the game with his insatiable hunger for runs. Let's have a look at some of these records.

Fastest batsman to amass 10,000 runs in ODI

On October 24, 2018, Kohli surpassed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to became the fastest Indian to score 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals. Kohli took just 2014 innings to reach the landmark -- 54 innings less than Tendulkar. Kohli has so far amassed 11,867 runs in 248 matches at an average of 59.3 and a strike rate of over 92.

Most international centuries in a calendar year

In 2017, Kohli scored 11 centuries in across all formats of the game and amassed 3000 runs. As a captain, he led India to new heights, winning all the series at home.

First player to score 20,000 international runs in a decade

In 2019, Kohli became the first player score 20,000 international runs in a single decade. Notably, he achieved this feat while on his way to his match-winning century against West Indies in an ODI match.

Most double centuries by an Indian in test cricket

In 2019, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag to smash most double centuries by an Indian in the test cricket. Kohli has seven centuries in the long format of the game, while Sachin and Sehwag have six double centuries each.

Most runs in a single IPL season

Kohli scored 973 runs in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League to guide his team to the finals of the tournament. The season saw him scoring as many as four centuries -- the most by an player in a single season.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja