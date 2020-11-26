New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will turn 34 on Friday. The left-handed batsman represented India in the international cricket for over 13 years and was an essential cog in team's middle order for a good part of his career.

In 226 ODIs, Raina scored 5615 runs at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 93.50. He has five centuries and 36 half-centuries to his name. Raina proved his worth by changing the course of the match several times in his career when India's top-order would collapse. Here are three such memorable innings by the southpaw.

101* vs South Africa, 2010

Arguably the best innings of Suresh Raina came in a match where no other Indian batsman could score over 40 runs. Desperate to prove his worth in the international cricket after heroics in IPL 2010, Raina came to bat on the third ball of the match against South Africa and slammed a ton in just 60 balls -- becoming the first player to score a century in all three formats of the game.

120 vs Sri Lanka, 2010

Limited-overs specialist Raina proved his versatility with a century in his maiden test match in 2010. Responding to Sri Lanka's 642, India got off to a solid start, with opener Virender Sehwag scoring 99 on a flat wicket. After Sehwag, Raina made the best of the conditions and together with Sachin Tendulkar, Guided his team to 707.

100 vs England, 2014

For most part of his career, Raina was criticised for incapability of handling short-pitch bowling. The southpaw responded to his critics by scoring a century against England in England in 2014. Batting first, India got off to a good start, but lost its way in the middle overs after quick dismissals. Raina built a steady partnership with Dhoni and guided his team to 304 after the end of 50 overs. India won the match comfortably by 133 runs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja