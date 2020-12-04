Shikhar Dhawan's aggression and quick scoring have been a huge plus for India in the limited-overs cricket. The southpaw has been India's mainstay for over half-a-decade now, during which he has produced several memorable innings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will celebrate his 35th birthday on Saturday. The prolific batsman is currently part of the Indian squad for the Test, ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Dhawan's aggression and quick scoring have been a huge plus for India in the limited-overs cricket. The southpaw has been India's mainstay for over half-a-decade now, during which he has produced several memorable innings. As the batsman turns 35, let's us look at three of these innings.

187 on test debut against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan announced his arrival in the longer format in the game by scoring 187 on his test debut against Australia in 2013. The special knock came at a time when the management was looking beyond Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag for the the future Indian openers. Murali Vijay had sealed his spot with impressive performance, though the management remained sceptical about Dhawan, who was by then known as a limited-overs specialist. Dhawan proved his versatility by scoring 187 on the debut itself.

137 against South Africa in World Cup 2015

Dhawan brought his best at the biggest stage in cricket -- a World Cup. The southpaw led the way with a career best 137 as India beat South Africa in a league stage match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Together with Rahane, Dhawan put up a century stand for the third wicket that guided India to a massive total of 308

132 against Sri Lanka

Dhawan smashed his fastest ODI century for India -- off just 72 balls -- against Sri Lanka in a modest chase of 217 at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla in 2017. The southpaw alone hit more boundaries (23) than the entire opposition (20).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja