New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, known as the 'God of cricket', turned a year older on Sunday. Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai to a Maharashtrian family, Sachin was known for his amazing strokeplay and the way how he revolutionised the game. The batting great, who made his debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan, finished his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket, making 34,357 runs across formats.

In 200 Tests that he played, Sachin scored 15,921 at an average of 53.79. In 463 one-day internationals (ODIs), he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He also played a T20I, scoring just 10 runs. The batting maestro also holds the record for the only player to score 100 international centuries.

Although Sachin, popularly known as the 'The Little Master', retired from cricket in 2013, he continues to be ideal for youngsters across the world. On his 49th birthday, here's a look at some of his greatest innings across formats:

1. The "Desert Storm":

On April 22, 1998, Sachin played one of the greatest innings in the history of the game, scoring a smash-buckling 143 in an ODI against Australia at Sharjah. The Australian bowling line-up comprised Shane Warne, Michael Kasprowicz, and Damien Fleming, but Sachin unleashed a storm of his own that threatened to sweep away Australia's chances at the match.

Although India lost the game by 26 runs, Sachin's 131-ball 143 is considered one of the greatest innings in an ODI.

2. 241 against Australia:

Sachin was going through a rough patch when India toured Australia in 2003-04. Sachin was regularly getting out on balls outside off-stump. Then came the Sydney Test. The four-match series was tied at 1-1 and the fourth Test at Sydney was going to be the decider.

For this Test, Sachin decided to leave all balls outside the off stump. This worked wonders for him as Sachin scored an unbeaten 241 against the Mighty Aussies, helping India score over 700 runs in their first innings. Sachin continued his form in the second innings as well and remained not out at 60. Though the game ended in a tie, the Sydney Test will always be remembered for Sachin's 241 not out with no cover drives.

3. 98 v Pakistan in 2003 World Cup:

Sachin was in tremendous form in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and India needed his best as they were chasing a huge total of 274 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Opening the batting for India, Sachin once showed his greatness as he smashed a stroke-filled 98 off just 75 balls against the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis. His innings helped India win the game easily by six wickets with 26 balls to spare.

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 49, we wish him a very happy birthday!

