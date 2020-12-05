New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will celebrate his 32nd birthday in Australia on December 5. The southpaw has been ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Australia after he suffered a concussion during the first match.

Ever since his debut in 2009, Jadeja's multi-dimensional talent has ensured he is never overshadowed by the all-rounders who emerge to the scene every year from the Indian Premier League. As Jadeja turns 32, let us look at three instances where he steered India's innings after the collapse of the top order.

90 against England in Mohali, 2016

India was six down for 204, trailing still by 99 runs against England when Jadeja came out to bat in Mohali. Together with Ashwin, the middle-order batsman first inched closer to England's score and then put the team in a commanding position with a 134-run lead. Jadeja missed out on his century, though made a statement that he was as much fit for Test as for the limited-overs cricket

78 against England in ODI, 2011

Invited to bat first by England in the third ODI, India got off to a poor start, losing half the side with just 57 on the scoreboard. Jadeja came out to bat at number 7, and together with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, ensured that India not just bat for 50 overs, but post a defendable total. The all-rounder scored 78 runs in 89 deliveries, and guided the team to 234 -- a total that, however, proved to be below par as England won the match via Duckworth-Lewis.

66 against New Zealand in ODI, 2014

Chasing a total of 315 against New Zealand, India lost its way in the middle overs and was six down for 184 when Jadeja came out to bat. The all-rounder first built a 130-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, and after the latter's dismissal, took full charge in the final overs and brought the team close to the victory. India needed 12 runs in the final three deliveries. Jadeja struck the fourth delivery of the final over for a four, sent fifth for a six and stole a single to draw the match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja