New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket Legend and India Head Coach Rahul Dravid have turned a year older to celebrate his 49th birthday today, January 11, 2022. Currently, Dravid is in South Africa, helping the Kohli-led side to take on South Africa in the 3rd Test match in Newlands, Cape Town.

Rahul considered as the 'The Wall' of Indian Cricket Fraternity took over the job of Head Coach of Senior Men's Cricket Team in November 2021. The Former India Captain made his Test debut against England at Lords in 1996, played 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs with the help of 36 centuries and 63 fifties.

In the same year, he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Singapore and scored 10,889 runs from 344 ODIs which include 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. On his Birthday, Here take a look at top records by 'The Great Wall' of Indian Cricket.

Rahul Dravid's massive Run Total:

Former Indian Captain and current Head Coach of India Men's team ended his International carreer with a massive 24, 208 international runs in all formats.

First batsman with 10000 runs at No 3 in Tests:

Dravid used to bat at No. 3 and he is the first batsman ever to score over 10000 runs batting at that position. Rahul scored a stunning 10, 524 runs from 219 innings at an average of 52.88, which include 28 centuries and 50 fifties in his career.

Four consecutive centuries in four innings:

Dravid is one among the only three bastsman to have hit a hundred in four back-to-back innings. He achieved this feat against England in 2002, in which his scores stood at 115 (Nottingham), 148 (Leeds), 217 (The Oval) and an unbeaten 100 against West Indies at Mumbai.

Winning Test matches in six countries as Captain:

Under Dravid's Captaincy India won Test series in England, West Indies, and Bangladesh alongside home victories. He also led India to their maiden Test win on South African soil and was also the captain in the famous innings win during the 2004 Multan Test. No other captain has been a captain in more than three nations having won at least one Test.

Most number of catches by any fielder in Tests:

210 catches in Tests, most by any fielder till now, Dravid took this many catches from 164 Test career, which is the highest by any non-wicketkeeper fielder.

Posted By: Ashita Singh