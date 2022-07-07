Happy Birthday MS Dhoni | 'India's Forever 7': Wishes Pour In As Captain Cool Turns 41

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! The iconic cricket player turned a year older today. Fans and people from the cricket fraternity have wished the cricket player on his special day.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 09:18 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: MS Dhoni/Instagram

Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! The cricket player needs no introduction as his name in the cricket world is enough to excite fans. The iconic player is one of the most successful captains in international cricket. Despite, Dhoni has retired from the field, his fans still adore him for his skills. MS Dhoni, on Thursday (July 7) turned a year older.

Since it is MS Dhoni's birthday today, social media platform Twitter is buzzing with countless wishes from fans and people from the sports fraternity. MS Dhoni's former CSK and Team India teammate Suresh Raina wished Dhoni a heartfelt message.

Raina wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi Bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! "

Take a look at all the wishes sent by fans and people from the sports industry here:

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in London where he is celebrating his birthday. Though Dhoni is not a social media person, his wife Sakshi Dhoni definitely is. Sakshi gave an birthdat update to all the Dhoni fans by sharing a reel on Instagram. 

Dhoni can be seen wearing a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake.

