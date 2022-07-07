Happy Birthday MS Dhoni | 'India's Forever 7': Wishes Pour In As Captain Cool Turns 41

Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! The cricket player needs no introduction as his name in the cricket world is enough to excite fans. The iconic player is one of the most successful captains in international cricket. Despite, Dhoni has retired from the field, his fans still adore him for his skills. MS Dhoni, on Thursday (July 7) turned a year older.

Since it is MS Dhoni's birthday today, social media platform Twitter is buzzing with countless wishes from fans and people from the sports fraternity. MS Dhoni's former CSK and Team India teammate Suresh Raina wished Dhoni a heartfelt message.

Raina wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi Bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! "

Take a look at all the wishes sent by fans and people from the sports industry here:

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! 🦁🥳



Super Birthday to you, Thala 💛#HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Okb9E6a0mp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2022

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

ᴉuoɥu∀

Dhoni



Birthday wishes to India’s forever #7, who could literally turn results upside down. 🐐🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 6, 2022

An idol & an inspiration 👏 👏



Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👍 pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in London where he is celebrating his birthday. Though Dhoni is not a social media person, his wife Sakshi Dhoni definitely is. Sakshi gave an birthdat update to all the Dhoni fans by sharing a reel on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Dhoni can be seen wearing a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake.