New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Monday, days after returning to homeland with a historic test series win against Australia. Pujara has been the team's mainstay in the longest format of the game since his debut against Australia in 2010. His atavistic batting method and determination has often drawn comparisons with former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and bestowed him the title of the 'new wall' of the Indian cricket.

Pujara proved his prowess once against during the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 against Australia in their unconquerable fortress 'Gabba'. His half-century off 200 balls on the final day of the test paved the way for India's historic series win against Australia. On the occasion of his x birthday, let us revisit the innings

Pujara came out to bat when India was one down for 18. Together with Shubman Gill, he built a 116-run partnership for the second wicket, bringing the team closer to the total of 326. During is 211-ball knock, Puraja was hit on chest, hands, and helmet nearly a dozen times as the opposition looked for the second wicket.

In an interview with The Indian Express after the match, Pujara said he let the ball hit his body as there was a risk of getting a glove to the ball. "I mostly got hit from one end and that too against Cummins. There was this crack on the pitch around the short-of-length spot from where the ball would just take off... In case I took my hand up to defend it, there was a risk that I would glove the ball. Considering the match situation and how we couldn't afford to lose the wickets, I decided to let the ball hit my body."

After Gill's fall, Puraja built brief partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal. India was put in a tight spot after his dismissal, though Rishabh Pant steadied the innings and lead the team to the historic win.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja