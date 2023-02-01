Hanuma Vihari Repeats Sydney Heroics, Bats Left-Handed To Avoid All-Out For Andhra In Ranji Trophy, Video

There are some moments in the history of cricket, where a player does the unimaginable to bail his team out of a difficult situation. Indian test batter Hanuma Vihari is currently facing a situation like this for the 2nd time as he is batting left handed to avoid an all-out in the first innings for Andhra Pradesh in the 4th quarterfinal.

Why is Vihari batting left handed?

The 39-year-old from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh fractured his wrists during day 1 of the test match after being struck by a bouncer from Avesh Khan. If one can remember correctly, Vihari decided to bat against Australia on a tricky 4th innings surface of SCG to save India from a defeat along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Vihari is currently batting on 27(48) along with Lalit Mohan 22(48) and both of these batters have taken Andhra Pradesh to 379/9 at Lunch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

While Hanuma Vihari has been dropped from the squad for the first two-Test series against Australia, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, he is continuing to play domestic cricket in order to boost his chances for future.

However, the wrist fracture might rule him out of competitive cricket for next 5-6 weeks.

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.